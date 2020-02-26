What does a second-hand Porsche have in common with a gastric bypass, Prada shoes and bagpipes?

Not much to be honest, but they're all wacky things Kiwi Lotto winners decided to splurge their newfound millions on.

Tonight, as it has been widely publicised, the second-largest Powerball prize in New Zealand history is up for grabs - $42 million.

Most Powerball winners decided to buy a new house, pay off mortgages, help family, travel overseas and even donate to charity.

But not for these previous winners who were more than happy to spend on the weird and wacky, according to the Winners' Book.

From professional tattoos to facelifts, fertility treatment, gastric bypasses, Prada shoes, bagpipes and even a buffalo-hunting trip in Australia, it's all been done.

Meanwhile, food and wine were the first things 19 per cent of Lotto winners bought, from Moet to McDonald's.

In October last year, two Powerball winners walked away with $19.1m each after sharing the same ticket numbers for a $38m draw.

Four months on, one of the pair still drives the same $2000 car and wears the same shoes and clothes as she did before she won.

"We've just bought our dream home and will be moving in soon – we can't wait," the woman, from Central Auckland, said.

"We've always dreamt of owning our own home and now it's a reality – though it's still quite hard to believe."

Both winners from October advised the future winner of Powerball's now mammoth draw to take their time and keep things simple.

"My top piece of advice is to take your time, make sure you have a solid plan in place, and you have a financial adviser that you're comfortable with," one said.

After-tax, in fact, if the winner of $42m put all of the money into the bank they could earn upwards of $840,000 a year in interest.

If you put all of the cash in the bank with 3 per cent interest, you could earn $1,260,000 in interest each year, KPMG partner in tax Peter Scott said.

Of the $1.26m, around $416,000 would be lost in tax, leaving you with about $844,000 in your bank account.