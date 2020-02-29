A high profile sports star and Olympic medallist has been charged in relation to an incident involving his former partner.



A source close to the couple revealed the man, who recently married, had been living overseas for the past two years "to avoid being charged".



The Herald on Sunday understands the woman broke her wrist, was off work for four months and is struggling financially after the man allegedly pushed her down some concrete steps, during an altercation at his rental property in April 2018.



It is understood the man left the country the next day and was charged when he came back to New Zealand last year.



The source said the man was on a border alert which meant police would be notified as soon as he entered the country.

A police spokesperson said in a statement: "The police border alert process gives NZ Police the ability to have an alert request, that meets the required criteria, recorded against a named individual on NZ Custom border management database 'CusMod.' That alert will activate when that person attempts to leave or enter New Zealand.

"Depending on the type of alert that has been requested, subjects can be arrested without warrant or their travel movements can be monitored, as they attempt to cross New Zealand's border."

At the time of the altercation, the couple shared joint custody, but since then the children have remained in their mother's care full time.

The parents allegedly argued over custody arrangements when the man's former partner arrived to pick up their children.

The sportsman allegedly pushed the woman over causing her to fall backwards down the steps.

The mother landed on her wrist, breaking it and she had to spend a night in the hospital.

The children were there when their mother fell and were "distraught", the source said.

The mother and children were interviewed by police a few hours after the incident.

Photos revealed to the Herald on Sunday showed bruising on the woman's right arm, cuts in her legs and a swollen and deformed wrist.

The source said the mother works during school hours but is struggling to make ends meet.

"He left her with nothing. He has remarried and constantly posts on social media all the luxurious places he and his new wife have visited around the world - yet he was paying her a pittance.

"This month the sports star failed to pay for child support and is believed to be in arrears with the IRD. He has stopped payment altogether, it is appalling," the source said.

Police have confirmed that a man was charged with injures with reckless disregard in November last year.

The Olympic medallist has name suppression and has pleaded not guilty. He will reappear in court next month.