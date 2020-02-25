A week after illness forced Sir Elton John to cancel his Auckland shows, the British superstar has taken to the stage in Melbourne.

He is set to play six shows across Australia as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Suffering walking pneumonia, John cut short his Auckland show short just over a week ago after his voice completely failed him.

Medical staff rushed on stage to give the 72-year-old oxygen as he told them he felt dizzy. He eventually ended the show after hammering out 16 of the 25 songs on his set list.

An "incredibly disappointed" John later announced his further two Auckland concerts were to be rescheduled until January next year because he had not recovered.

Just over a week later, John took to social media to thank the Melbourne crowds whose love and energy "was the best remedy after a tough week".

"You lifted me up so much, thank you!!" he captioned a post on social media.

In an earlier post, he said had been "gutted" to reschedule his Auckland shows.

"Australia, I'm back!! I love looking back on all the highlights here. Let's make plenty more with my final six shows.

"I was gutted to have to reschedule my last two shows in New Zealand. Thank you to my NZ fans for all your support this last week. I'm desperately sorry for the inconvenience but I had to put my health first."

The Rocketman singer apologised to fans in a statement announcing the cancellations.

"I always want to be able to give one hundred per cent and I'm afraid that, right now, I'm not able to do that. I am grateful for the love and loyalty I have been shown by all of you and I can't wait to return in January next year to perform my final New Zealand shows."

The promoter said: "Despite the best efforts of a performer who never wants to disappoint his fans, upon further consultation from doctors and specialists, it has this evening been decided that Sir Elton John's two remaining Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, performances will be rescheduled to Friday 15th and Saturday 16th January 2021."

The Farewell Tour in Australia 🇳🇿✨ Back on stage and back in Australia! 🇳🇿✨🇳🇿 With only six more #EltonFarewellTour shows left in Oz, here are some highlights from this amazing adventure! 🚀 www.eltonjohn.com/tours ✨ Posted by Elton John on Thursday, 13 February 2020

John also caught up with a longtime friend in Melbourne - Olivia Newton John.

"So wonderful to see my brilliant, longtime friend @eltonjohn at his amazing Melbourne concert," she wrote on a social media post.

"Thank you matey."

Back on this side of the Tasman, Kiwi ticket holders have slammed the fact partial refunds won't be paid out after the show was cut short, putting the musician at odds with consumer advocates.

Concert promoter Michael Chugg said those who attended the performance won't get a refund for the shortened performance because John "played over two hours".

But Consumer NZ's head of research Jessica Wilson told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning that because fans saw only about two-thirds of the promised set list they could be in for a partial refund.

"It is a contract. People have bought tickets to an event, the advertiser promised a full Elton John concert, and they only got part of it, they could get a partial refund. People should only pay for what they receive."

Her advice was for disgruntled fans to go back to the ticket agent, and if that was not successful they could take their case to the disputes tribunal.

"If you have forked out several hundred dollars in the expectation this could be the last chance you get to see Elton John, and you did not get that experience, you might likely think it is worth pursuing."

Chugg told Hosking that of the 34,000 people who attended, 105 people had applied for a refund.