The husband of Kiwi woman Cindy Low who died in the Dreamworld tragedy has spoken out after the Coroner revealed a "total failure" in the company's handling of safety risks.

Coroner James McDougall yesterday handed down his long-awaited findings from the inquest into the deaths of four people on the Thunder River Rapids ride in 2016, saying there was a "systemic failure" by Dreamworld in relation to "all aspects of safety".

He said the ride was completely unsafe, described safety procedures as "unsophisticated" and "rudimentary at best" and said it was simply a matter of time before an accident happened.

Speaking to Australia's ABC, Low's husband Mathew Low said he "almost lost count" at the number of failings highlighted.

"A lot of it could have been prevented. It makes you angry that you turn up to a park that you think is running very smoothly, and then you've got people who are really not sure what's going on."

On October 25, 2016, Cindy Low and their then 10-year-old son Kieran were on Thunder River Rapids ride when it malfunctioned.

Two rafts collided, causing one to partially flip, killing Low as well as Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi.

"We still live with the loss of Cindy — particularly Kieran and Isla — and their journey in life will be without their mother, and lots of us in the family," Mathew Low, who is originally from New Plymouth, told the ABC.

"We miss her dearly."

Cindy Low was holidaying on the Gold Coast with her two children and husband when she was killed at Dreamworld. Photo / File

Yesterday ahead of the Coroner's report, the court heard from the couple's daughter Isla who was 6 when her mother was killed.

"Mum was a wonderful person with a very big heart," the now 9-year-old said in a statement read out by her father.

"I miss her hugs and the cakes she used to make."

Cinday Low's mother-in-law Dianne Bond told the Herald she and her husband were pleased the inquest was finally over for the grieving family.

"It is heartbreaking. We lost the most wonderful daughter-in-law - she was far too young. She was always so welcoming, so pleased to see us - and always happy to have a wine."

Bond said Low was deeply missed by all her family and her loss had had a "huge" impact on her children.

"We head over [to Australia] regularly to help look after the kids, and it's been really tough for them.

"Cindy used to love baking, with both her children. Isla loves baking now, and desperately misses her mum, especially baking cakes with her."

In his findings, McDougall said maintenance and safety records for the ride were scant and ad hoc.

There was no evidence Dreamworld conducted a thorough engineering risk assessment of the ride in the three decades it was open to the public, and such and accident was "only a matter of time", he said.

In addition, McDougall said the responsibilities placed on staff to operate the stressful ride and supervise others were "clearly unreasonable and excessive".

Following one of the coroner's recommendations, Queensland's Office of Industrial Relations will investigate the company for breaches of workplace laws.

Low told the ABC he felt there was a case for prosecution.

John Osborne, chief executive of Ardent Leisure Theme Parks which owns Dreamworld, responded to the findings late yesterday.

"First and foremost, we express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of Roozbeh Araghi, Luke Dorsett, Kate Goodchild and Cindy Low," he said in a statement.

The company would review the Coroner's report in detail before providing a further response, he said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has all but confirmed the state government will adopt every coronial recommendation.