One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Northland.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to a firearms incident on Hongi St, Kaikohe on Monday evening.
"One person with serious injuries has been taken to the hospital," she said.
The incident was reported around 8.45pm.
She said the public was not at risk, despite no arrests being made after the incident.
