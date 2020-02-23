Former Black Cap Jesse Ryder has been charged with drink driving.

Ryder, 35, has been charged with drink driving on Taradale Rd in Napier on February 7, Stuff reported. He will appear in court next month.

Ryder allegedly recorded a breath alcohol reading of 873 micrograms per litre of breath - more than triple the 250mcg limit.

Ryder last played for the Black Caps six years ago, and remains active in Hawke's Bay club cricket.