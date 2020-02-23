One person is dead after they were struck by a train at an Auckland station.

The incident has forced the suspension of the Onehunga and Southern lines.

Police responded to reports of a sudden death at Remuera railway station at 11.30am today.

A St John spokesperson said they dispatched a rapid response team, ambulance and manager to Market Rd, which crosses over the railway tracks.

Onehunga and Southern line services train services have been suspended, Auckland Transport tweeted.

"Southern line services are operating via the Eastern line, Onehunga line services are operating between Onehunga and Penrose only," AT said. "No Southern line services are operating via Remuera, Greenlane, Ellerslie and Penrose."

Police said the death would be referred to the coroner.