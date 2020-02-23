

A 7-year-boy who drowned after being snatched by a wave and swept out to sea at Te Awa, Napier, was a much-loved twin.

He has been named as Marama Te Pou.

Marewa School on Sunday confirmed in a Facebook post that Marama, known as Boombie, passed away after the tragic accident on Marine Parade on Friday.

Rescuers tried desperately to reach the stricken boy who was snatched by a wave as he played in the surf at the Napier beach.

A statement from Marewa School to its community said:

"It is with the deepest regret that I have to inform you of the death of one of our students in a tragic accident on Friday night.

"The whānau have asked me to let the wider community know that Marama Te Pou has sadly passed away after a tragic accident on Marine Parade."

The boy who drowned off the coast of Te Awa, Napier, has been named as 7-year-old Marama Te Pou. Photo / Simplicity Bereavement Services

The statement also said Marama was the beloved son and paua of Liana Te Pou and Marama Te Waa, much loved brother of Neshaiah and Chaz, Mithias and Autumn, Sapphire and Cedar, Shavaughn and Nathan, Halo and his twin Te Whetu Kotahi.

Two young police constables, who were both trained lifesavers, a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, entered the water and managed to reach the child.

The trio were all swept away before being plucked from the water by a rescue helicopter but the boy could not be revived.

The statement also said a nehu (a service held as part of his tangi) will be held at the Te Aranga Mārae, Flaxmere, on the Tuesday February 25, before he is laid to rest at Mangaroa Cemetery.

Two young police constables, who were both trained lifesavers, tried to reach the boy who was snatched by a wave. Photo / Paul Taylor

A witness who watched the tragedy unfold said other would-be rescuers who tried to reach the boy were beaten back by the "horrendously huge" waves.

"They were crashing them back into shore. They just couldn't get out there," Haumoana resident Erin Marsh said.

"It made you want to jump in to try and help, but you know you shouldn't.

"It was the most horrendous feeling standing there knowing that people need help but you physically cannot do anything to help."

It is understood the boy was among a group who were swept out to sea from the water's edge beside a freedom camping ground.

Napier City Council set to review beach hazard warnings following Te Awa drowning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier City Council is set to review their beach hazard warnings following the death.

An NCC spokeswoman said a review is set to be undertaken and they urge the public to refrain from swimming in the area.

"In light of the tragic drowning, we will review how we can make people more aware of the dangers swimming along Marine Parade," she said.

"We urge you to stay away from Marine Parade Beach, the combination of unexpected waves and sudden drop off makes this beach dangerous for swimming.

The spokeswoman added: "We created a brochure for locals and visitors with information about Marine Parade with suggestions of other city beaches that are more suitable for the average swimmer."

The NCC spokeswoman said the signs were replaced in 2017, following a beach assessment by Surf Lifesaving which highlighted the hazards on Marine Parade.

"A reminder for those looking for a spot to swim - make sure you are swimming between the flags and at beaches monitored by lifeguards," the spokeswoman said.

"We will work with Surf Lifesaving and Hawke's Bay Regional Council again to see what else we can do to raise awareness."

Surf Life Saving NZ is urging beach goers to be extra vigilant when taking to the beach, and reminded the public to "keep children close enough to cuddle and never swim alone".

Surf Life Saving New Zealand National Lifesaving Manager Allan Mundy said: "People think they are able, but haven't done an honest check of themselves. If they are in doubt of their ability in conditions then stay out, don't go in.

"The waves might look alright, but the rips are still there. If you're unsure that what you're looking at is a rip, don't get in the water. If in doubt, stay out."

Mundy added: "Swim between the red and yellow flags at a lifeguarded beach and remember the 3Rs – Relax and float, Raise your hand and Ride the rip."

CHECKERED HISTORY

Waves along Marine Parade can be extremely dangerous for swimming.

There were at least four deaths and several other rescues in the surf off Marine Parade in the 15 years to early 2008.

A 68-year-old English tourist died on February 13, 1996, a girl aged 4 died on March 31, 1997, a woman, 44, died, on April 26, 2006, and a boy, aged 5, died on January 29, 2009.

The dangers on Pacific Beach, off Marine Parade, have not been confined to swimming, with at least three people plucked by the waves and dragged out beyond the breakers, unable to get back to shore and needing to be rescued.

On Monday January 31, 1994, a Danish tourist, aged 58, reported to have been a former international swimming champion, was strolling with her husband between near Marineland (now the site of BaySkate) when she disappeared into the sea, apparently carried-out by a wave which rose from nothing only a metre or two from the water's edge.

She trod water beyond the waves for at least 30 minutes before a surf lifesaver drove past and plunged through the waves and returned the woman to shore, just as a rescue helicopter was approaching the scene.

Just a few weeks later, on March 17, 1994, a 17-year-old girl on a late-evening stroll with a friend disappeared in similar conditions. Heard screaming for help beyond the breakers, a constable undressed and leapt into the waves to rescue the teenager, guided by a searchlight held by another officer on shore.

Almost as if by miracle, the sea tossed the teenager and policeman back onto the shore.

In February last year, a young man was rescued by the Hawke's Bay Coastguard as he clung to a camper van's portable toilet thrown to him as a floatation device, in the same area as Friday's tragedy.

The succession of incidents in the 1990s led to warning signs being placed on the beach to warn of heavier conditions, and police vehicles were equipped with surf rescue tubes.