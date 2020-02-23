It's been a long, hot summer for Kiwis.... and kiwi birds. And one woman has captured the incredible moment a kiwi cooled down in a stream - in broad daylight.

A video taken by an Auckland woman shows her incredible encounter and has gone viral on social media.

Mia Lloyd, who owns Hammer & Tongs Food Stop in Silverdale, told the Herald she came across the "phenomenal experience" when she went for a hike on her day off.

In the video, the nocturnal creature can be seen playing and drinking in the stream as Lloyd quietly watches on.

Lloyd told the Herald that the "incredible encounter" reaffirmed her company's values about limiting waste, treating animals humanely, looking after our environment and being a good local custodian.

"Even on this remote patch of coast, I encountered plastic debris that had washed ashore, tackle that had been cut loose from boats and other waste and of course this little fella that was struggling in the heat.

"While cute and a very rare experience - it's a good reminder of how what we do counts!"

Many commenters on the post were amazed by the "special experience."

"That is amazing, once-in-a-lifetime viewing," one person wrote.

Another added: "So amazing, how lucky are you."

While another said: "Wow!!! Maybe it's too dry and the ground is rock hard, so he's venturing out. Beautiful and healthy ... what a blessed day you had."

However, some were concerned that the kiwi was out during the day.

"Poor baby must be really thirsty with the hot weather we have! So lucky to be able to see it!," one wrote.

Another said: "That is not good. For a nocturnal animal to be doing this something is really not right. Sad. We are really stuffing things up."

While another added: "Not necessarily a good thing. That the kiwi is out in the daytime makes me think something is clearly wrong. Hope it's okay."