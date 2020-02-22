A light plane has crashed at Napier Airport - but the two people on board have walked away unscathed.

Police were called to the scene at 12pm. It involved a biplane, a police spokeswoman said.

Air Rescue is on site and ambulance were responding, a police spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency NZ central shift manager Murray Dunbar said the fire service had also attended but had left the airport by 12.20pm.

"The two people on board both walked away uninjured," Dunbar said. There was no fire and the pair did not need to be freed from the plane.

