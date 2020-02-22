Scenes of disorder erupted in Napier tonight with more than 100 "drunken" youths causing headaches for police.

"There's a lot of police and drunken youths knocking about", a Napier man told the Herald tonight.

"Police seem to be pushing them out of town. They were gravitating towards McDonald's but the kids have all done a runner now."

Police had cordoned off an area around McDonald's on Thackeray St, the man said.

Advertisement

He hadn't seen anyone being arrested, "but I saw some being grabbed by the scruff of the neck", the man said.

He'd seen more than 100 youths in the city centre during the incident.

A police spokeswoman said they received two reports of groups of youths fighting in Napier tonight.

There have been scenes of disorder in Napier tonight. Photo / Paul Taylor

The first was in Station St at 8.50pm, when police were told a group of people were fighting and yelling at each other.

No one was hurt, she said.

Police officers have responded to at least two major disorder incidents in Napier tonight. Photo / Paul Taylor

In the second report police were told at 10.27pm that a group of youths were fighting on Thackeray St.

"[Police were told] it was a large group of people."

READ MORE:

• Gang brawl: One person injured following mob fight

• Bay Dreams brawl: Arrests for disorder and drug possession at festival

• 11 arrests after Alexandra brawl, further arrests expected

Advertisement

The spokeswoman didn't know if anyone had been hurt in the second incident, or if there had been arrests during either incident.

She did not know how many police had attended either incident, but said police were still at the Thackeray St incident at 10.30pm.

It's a busy weekend in Napier, with the four-day Napier Art Deco Festival underway.