Lotto Powerball is now worth an incredible $42 million for Wednesday's draw after no winners tonight.

Tonight's highly anticipated $35 million Lotto Powerball prize was not won.

The numbers drawn were 22, 8, 36, 39, 15, 40, the bonus ball was 31, and the Powerball number was 10.

But no winning tickets matched those numbers.

Two players split the $1 million First Division prize, while two players won $200,000 each in Strike.

If a single player had won, it would be the second largest Powerball prize in the game's almost 20-year history.

It was not known how many tickets had sold for tonight's draw, but it was expected to exceed the 1.1 million sold for the Wednesday draw and the 1.2 million sold for last Saturday's draw.

New Zealand's biggest Lotto win was $44m, won by a young Hibiscus Coast couple in November 2016.

The next-highest was $33m won by a self-proclaimed "westie" in September 2013, and $33m won by a 10-person syndicate in Taupō in September 2017.

