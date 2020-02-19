Police have named a Queenstown woman killed after a vehicle hurtled down a steep bank in Macetown near Arrowtown last month.

She was 22-year-old Olivia Cait Brown, of Lake Hayes.

Another person was hurt in the incident on a remote 4WD track on January 30 this year.

The vehicle ended up dropping about 50m vertically down a steep bank in Macetown Valley.

Between 15 and 20 emergency services personnel responded to the scene which is about 5km down Macetown Rd.