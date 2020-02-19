A woman critically burnt in a Brisbane car fire lit by her New Zealander husband, killing their three children, has tragically died in hospital.

She was a proud and doting mother in love with her "little princesses and prince", according to her social media accounts.

Fitness trainer Hannah Baxter died on Wednesday night after arriving in a critical condition in hospital with "extensive injuries" and significant burns.

Her husband, former rugby league player Rowan Baxter, and the couple's three children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey, all aged under 10, died when their car went up in flames on Raven St in Camp Hill.

It is understood Rowan Baxter, a former New Zealand Warriors player, was in a custody battle with Hannah Baxter and set the car alight, according to The Courier-Mail.

The pair owned Integr8 gym in Capalaba, a 20-minute drive from the scene this morning.

"Hannah is an enthusiastic, passionate mother of three," her trainer profile states.

"Coming from a highly competitive sporting background, Hannah represented Queensland in Trampoline Sports for four consecutive years."

It says she "trained through all three pregnancies" and worked at the PCYC for seven years teaching kinder gymnastics to little kids.

On Instagram, Hannah Baxter described herself as a "proud mumma" and listed her interests as fitness and healthy eating.

"In love with my two little princesses and little prince," her private profile read.

Hannah Baxter shared numerous photos of her three young children on Facebook including professional black-and-white baby shoots and pictures of them piled on top of her at the gym.

"My main man," she said on January 8 this year underneath a photo of her in a bright bikini, holding her son Trey.

In March 2019, one woman commented on a photo of the five Baxters: "Absolutely gorgeous Han, you look stunning, what a good-looking family x."

Just over a year ago, Hannah Baxter posted a video of her two daughters – then aged 3 and 5 – doing a workout on the rower machines, running, lifting weights and doing handstands.

"These little weapons!" she wrote.

She said Aaliyah's "biggest idol" was Australian Olympic weightlifter and three-time "Fittest Woman on Earth" Tia-Clair Toomey.

"(Aaliyah) was even late for prep last year watching Tia win the CrossFit Games (her teacher had no idea what she was talking about)," Hannah Baxter wrote.

"Her determination blows me away. Row and I have never once forced them to join in but I guess being surrounded by it every day it's rubbed off."

She had also previously posted about entering Australasia's "Fittest Mum" title and wanting to attend the finals in New Zealand in February last year, with a fundraiser set up by Rowan Baxter.

Police were called to the street in Brisbane's east about 8.30am on Wednesday.

"On arrival, police and emergency services have identified five people that were involved in the fire inside the vehicle. I can confirm that we have three deceased children under the age of 10 in the vehicle," Detective Inspector Mark Thompson told reporters at the scene.

"We have another deceased adult male who was known to the children, and we also have a victim suffering extensive injuries that are also known to the children and the adult male."

One resident told The Australian that another witness saw a woman, believed to be Hannah Baxter, jump from the burning car and yell, "He's poured petrol on me."

He said Hannah Baxter was "rolling on the footpath in flames".

According to Hannah Baxter's Facebook, the couple married in October 2012.

"Happy Anniversary to my partner in crime xo love you always & eternally," Rowan Baxter said in a Facebook post three years later, showing a beaming Ms Baxter in their wedding photos.

That same day in 2015, Hannah Baxter shared an image of her husband lifting her into the air, forming a heart with her hands.

"What other way would we want to spend our Wedding Anniversary, than by doing a workout together," she wrote.

"Some couples buy gifts or go out to dinner … (Rowan) & I train together."

She finished it with hashtags including #trueloverightthere, #partnerincrime, #soulmate, #bestfriend and #babydaddy.

Nine reported on Wednesday night that Ms Baxter and her three children had been staying with her parents in Camp Hill.

Mr and Ms Baxter had reportedly separated late last year.

