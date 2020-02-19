Police have released the name of a young woman who died when a van crashed near Winton at the weekend.

Police said 20-year-old Thalia Jayden Newport of Invercargill, died when a van rolled on State Highway 6 near Gap Rd West about 4.45am on Sunday.

Earlier, police said the other eight occupants sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Police would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them on 105 quoting file number 200216/1678.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.