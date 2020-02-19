The Greens' new Mt Albert candidate, who will be going toe-to-toe with Jacinda Ardern come September 19, was one of 14 teenagers who was kicked out of Parliament last year.

Luke Wijohn, 17, received a one-year ban from Parliament grounds after causing a disturbance in the public gallery in August.

After Question Time, Wijohn and the other 13 sang the Māori waiata Tutira Mai Nga Iwi while flying the Tino Rangatiratanga flag in gallery.

They said it was a peaceful action meant to draw MPs' attention to the Ihumātao hikoi, which was making its way to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Mt Albert office at the time.

They were kicked out by Speaker Trevor Mallard, who banned them from Parliament for a year.

Speaking to the Herald today, Wijohn said he doesn't regret the protest.

"For me, protest and running for Parliament and being an MP are all just tools for social change."

He said for youth to be heard sometimes they need to resort to "illegitimate means" – such as his actions in August last year.

"That is why you saw me flying the Tino Rangatiratanga flag in Parliament."

Under Parliament's rules, members of the public are not allowed to "interrupt proceedings" while the House is sitting. If they do, the Speaker is entitled to kick them out.

After the group of youth refused to stop singing, Speaker Trevor Mallard banned them from Parliament for a year.

They are not allowed back until August.

Wijohn is currently the youngest candidate in the upcoming election.

He will be squaring up against Ardern – it is highly unlikely that he will win the seat.

However, he said his run in the electorate is all about increasing the Green's overall vote count.

Wijohn's hopes of becoming an MP rest on a high placing on the Green's list, which is yet to be finalised by the party.

Wijohn's is no stranger to Parliament.

He was Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick's Youth MP last year.