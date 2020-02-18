Auckland train commuters will likely be delayed this morning following an emergency services incident at Homai.

Auckland Transport has warned southern and eastern lines were running at "reduced frequency".

Train services between Papakura and Papatoetoe have been suspended - southern line services are only running between Manukau and Britomart.

The trains would be running approximately every 20 minutes.

Commuters were told on Twitter they would be able to catch bus route 33 or 365 between Papakura and Manukau.

Emergency services were called about an incident at Wiri around 6am, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"Train services are currently suspended while police remain at the scene and it's expected to take some time before they resume," they said.

