Police are investigating after a person died in Hamilton yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to the property at Purcell Place in Melville at about 7.45am.

There had been speculation there was a gas leak at the property, causing a number of injuries, but Waikato Police Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders said the death remained unexplained at this stage.

A St John media spokesperson confirmed three ambulances attended the job and transported three people in moderate condition, one in a minor condition and one in a serious condition to Waikato Hospital.

Police thanked the public for their patience while a section of Purcell Place was cordoned off while emergency services attended.