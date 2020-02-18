A scrub fire alongside the Northwestern motorway is making for smoky conditions for Auckland drivers.

The NZ Transport Agency said at about 1.40pm motorists near the southbound Lincoln Rd on-ramp on State Highway 16 should be prepared for reduced visibility due to a scrub fire.

"Slow down and pass the scene with care."

Emergency services are on site and responding to the incident.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said at 2.20pm the fire had been extinguished and crews remained at the scene dampening down hot spots.

At its peak the fire covered an area measuring 10 metres by 50 metres.