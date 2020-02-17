Firefighters have contained a scrub fire near Christchurch.

The fire broke out on a grassy area on Evans Pass Rd near Sumner just before 3.30 this morning, covering an area of about 60 by 60 metres.

Four crews had worked to contain the fire by about 4am.

Crews were still at the scene about 5am, damping down hotspots.

Meanwhile, a house near Invercargill has been severely damaged by fire.

The blaze broke out in the house on Taramoa Rd near Argyle's Corner just before 3am.

Fire crews initially thought people were inside the building but a search found no one.

There were also fears the fire could spread to other buildings before it was contained.

It is still unclear what caused the fire, and a specialist fire investigator has been called.