A Wellington woman who has been missing for four days has been in touch with her family.

Karina Bradnam, who was last seen on Thursday and reported missing on Saturday, has called her mum this afternoon to say she is safe - much to the relief of worried friends and family.

However, it's understood she wouldn't say where she has been and police have said this afternoon that they still want to talk to her in person to confirm she's safe.

Police asked for the public's help in finding the 29-year-old on Sunday night saying they had concerns for her safety. She was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Advertisement

Makere Gibbons, a former host on the popular sports show The Crowd Goes Wild, followed up the police appeal with her own plea on social media.

In a post shared to her Instagram page, Gibbons shared a photo of her sibling with the caption: "Instagram world, my sister is missing.

"Last seen in Tītahi Bay, Wellington, on Thursday. Please let me know if you have any information or call police.

"We are very worried."

Makere Gibbons has urged anyone with information on missing sister Karina to come forward. Photo / Instagram

Gibbons has previously shared photos and short video clips alongside her sister, who is a former junior tennis star.