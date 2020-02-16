A sports television host has shared her heartbreak and fears for her sister, who has been missing since last week.

Makere Gibbons, a former host on the popular sports show The Crowd Goes Wild, has confirmed that her sister is the woman who went missing from the Wellington region on Thursday - Karina Bradnam.

In a post shared to her Instagram page, Gibbons shared a photo of her 29-year-old sibling with the caption: "Instagram world, my sister is missing.

"Last seen in Tītahi Bay, Wellington, on Thursday. Please let me know if you have any information or call police.

Advertisement

Makere Gibbons, a former host on the popular sports show The Crowd Goes Wild, has confirmed that her sister is the woman who went missing from the Wellington region.

"We are very worried."

Gibbons has previously shared photos and short video clips alongside her sister, who is a former junior tennis star.

In a statement released by police late last night, officers said Bradnam was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Missing: Karina Bradnam, 29, was last seen on Thursday. Photo / Instagram

READ MORE:

• Concerns for missing Wainuiomata 12-year-old Liberty

• Concerns for missing woman Karina Bradnam last seen in Tītahi Bay near Porirua

• Family of missing Brit tramper Stephanie Simpson desperate for news

• Missing woman's family desperate for clues to disappearance

"There are concerns for Karina's safety and wellbeing. Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call police on 10-5."

Details about the last time anyone saw her, including the time of day and exactly where she was at the time, have not been released.

Bradnam was officially reported missing on Saturday.