Fears are growing for two Lower Hutt teenagers who have been missing since Saturday.

Zeta, and Liberty were last seen at their Wainuiomata home around 8.45pm last night.

"Police have concerns for their wellbeing due to their ages and ask that anyone who may have seen them to get in touch immediately," a statement said.

Twelve-year-old Liberty was last seen wearing a black hoodie. Photo / Supplied
Twelve-year-old Liberty was last seen wearing a black hoodie. Photo / Supplied

Twelve-year-old Liberty was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fourteen-year-old Zeta was last seen dressed in black jeans and a black cropped top.

Zeta, 14, was last seen wearing black jeans and a black cropped top. Photo / Supplied
Zeta, 14, was last seen wearing black jeans and a black cropped top. Photo / Supplied

Anyone with information who can help should call Wellington Police on 105 quoting file number 200216/0584.


READ MORE:
Evidence in rubbish bin links dead neighbour to missing girl
Family of missing Brit tramper Stephanie Simpson desperate for news
Missing Tauranga man's sister begs for help to find him
12-year-old Remuera girl found safe after five days missing