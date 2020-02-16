Fears are growing for two Lower Hutt teenagers who have been missing since Saturday.

Zeta, and Liberty were last seen at their Wainuiomata home around 8.45pm last night.

"Police have concerns for their wellbeing due to their ages and ask that anyone who may have seen them to get in touch immediately," a statement said.

Twelve-year-old Liberty was last seen wearing a black hoodie. Photo / Supplied

Twelve-year-old Liberty was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Advertisement

Fourteen-year-old Zeta was last seen dressed in black jeans and a black cropped top.

Zeta, 14, was last seen wearing black jeans and a black cropped top. Photo / Supplied

Anyone with information who can help should call Wellington Police on 105 quoting file number 200216/0584.