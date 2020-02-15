Sir Elton John fans can expect a warm but breezy evening for the first of his three Auckland concerts this evening.

The forecast is for cloudy skies, a north-westerly breeze, and temperatures in the low 20s at Mt Smart Stadium this evening, Metservice said.

The Auckland leg of the superstar's New Zealand tour comes in the middle of the longest dry spell on record.

Today is expected to be Auckland's 41st day in a row without rain. Records have also been broken in other parts of the country, with Takaka and Blenheim yet to get more than 1mm of rain on any day this year.

Advertisement

So when might relief from the parched conditions come? Metservice meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said there was a chance of isolated showers in Auckland on Tuesday - when John plays his second Auckland gig.

He last night performed at the Mission Estate Winery in Napier to a packed crowd, with scores of fans arriving early in a bid to get the best vantage point possible.

Those showers, if they arrive, are unlikely to replenish Auckland's parched soil or other parts of the North Island.

"People might notice the occasional spit of rain but it's not expected to get any more than 1mm of accumulation anywhere in the region," Crabtree said.

It is a completely different story in the South Island, where Cyclone Uesi is expected to arrive overnight.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for the all western areas of the South Island as the Category 3 storm approaches from the Tasman Sea this morning.

The cyclone is expected to sit off the coast of Fiordland, and will also bring strong north-westerly gales from the early hours of the morning.

Although many areas may not experience the heavy rain tomorrow, strong or gale winds 💨 will be felt across the South Island and parts of the lower North Island. Check your local forecast for details at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/bO8OAon2Rb — MetService (@MetService) February 15, 2020

The Westland District is forecast to get between 200 and 280mm of rain in the ranges and between 70 and 110mm on the coast.

Advertisement

Fiordland, which had severe flooding earlier in the month, could get 140 to 180mm of rain.

That could mean more problems for the region in the middle of the peak tourist season. On February 4, heavy rain led to landslips which cut off roads to Milford Sound. Walking tracks were also badly damaged in the tourist hotspot.

SUNDAY WEATHER: WHAT TO EXPECT

• Whangārei

Mostly cloudy, one or two showers. Northeasterlies.

High 25C, Low 19C

• Auckland

Mostly cloudy. Northeasterlies.

High 25C, Low 19C

• Hamilton

Mostly cloudy. Northeast breezes.

High 26C, Low 16C

• Tauranga

Cloudy periods, chance light shower. Northerly breezes.

High 23C, Low 19C

• Rotorua

Mostly cloudy, drizzle possible morning and evening. Northeast breezes.

High 21, Low 14C

• Taupō

Mostly cloudy, drizzle possible morning and evening. Northerly breezes.

High 22C, Low 14C

• Wellington

Gradually becoming cloudy. Northerlies becoming strong in the afternoon and gusting 90 km/h.

High 22C, Low 18C

• Christchurch

High cloud. Northeasterlies, strengthening in the afternoon.

High 29C, Low 20C

• Dunedin

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain. Northeasterlies, strong about the coast.

High 22C, Low 16C

(Metservice)