Two people have been arrested after a fight broke out in a Rotorua service station yesterday.

Two cars were allegedly seen ramming into each other and a group of people were allegedly seen fighting in Rotorua's Caltex in the middle of the afternoon.

Police were called to reports of two car-loads of people allegedly physically fighting each other at the Caltex at the intersection of Ranolf St and Amohau St yesterday at 2.49pm.

About 10 people were seen in the fracas.

Advertisement

A police media spokeswoman confirmed it was gang-related but said it was unclear which gangs were involved.

The vehicles, in the gas station courtyard, were also seen allegedly ramming into each other.

Both vehicles were damaged and needed to be towed but no other property was damaged, police said.

Two people were arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour.