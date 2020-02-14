The body of missing British tramper Stephanie Simpson has been found by a search party.

Simpson, 32, went missing on the weekend during a hike in Mt Aspiring National Park.

Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said this evening that a search team found Simpson's body in the Pyke Creek area, near Brewster Hut, around 1.40pm.

Simpson, from Essex, was reported missing around 8.45am on Monday when she failed to keep an appointment. She had told friends she planned to hike to Brewster Hut and then move on to Blue Pools.

Stephanie Simpson, 32, went missing on the weekend during a hike in Mt Aspiring National Park.

Search and rescue teams have been scouring the rugged terrain with teams on the ground, dogs, helicopters and drone with thermal imagery.

Earlier today, police narrowed their search to the Pyke Creek area, south-east of Haast, after finding Simpson's pack and boots.

British tramper Stephanie Simpson who went missing over the weekend in Mt Aspiring National Park. Photo / Supplied

Brother-in-law Sam Hazelton previously told the Herald her family in the UK were "hoping upon hope" that she would be found.

"You can't imagine, it's pretty awful.

"Everybody's just hoping. You go to bed thinking: 'What can we do?'"

Stephanie was an extremely fit, experienced tramper, her brother-in-law said.

"She's someone that's done triathlons, running races, marathons, she's really sporty and picks up new skills quickly."

Passionate about tramping, she had hiked for many years in the UK, Australia, and recently, New Zealand.

A police search and rescue helicopter flies over the Makarora Brewster Hut area in the Mount Aspiring National Park. Photo / James Allan

The last time the family heard from Stephanie was when she messaged a family WhatsApp group on Thursday morning that she was going tramping for the weekend.

"It was a normal weekend tramp. That's what she's there for, just to make the most of that free time," Hazelton said.

"She has a real interest in exploring in the outdoors in the environment, she loves new challenges and new adventures."

It is believed she headed out to Mt Aspiring National Park after work on Friday and was expected to return on Sunday.

She was carrying a day pack and did not take a search and rescue beacon with her.