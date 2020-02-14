

A couple of Elton John superfans have opted to help balance the superstar's carbon emissions from his epic commute for an Oscar by sailing to Napier for his second Mission Estate Winery concert.

Christiaan Arns, who sailed his Beneteau 44.7 Notorious boat from Auckland to Napier to see the four-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, said he expects the "adventure" to be worth it.

"We thought sailing to the concert would be a fun thing to do instead of flying or driving – plus it balances out my carbon footprint for the year," he said.

"It was the perfect excuse to take the boat around the coast to Napier. We picked up a few tunas along the way so we didn't starve, some dolphins swam along with us, saw some whales and a lot of birdlife."

Having left on Tuesday afternoon from Auckland and arrived at 2am on Friday alongside crewman Grant Crawford, Arns said the two-and-a-half-day trip will be worth it.

They're set to be greeted on Saturday by a fine and mild summer day.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said while some drizzle may affect the ranges, conditions will remain fine with highs of 23C and lows of 17C in Napier on Saturday.

"We are looking at generally fine conditions. We expect low 20s on Saturday, before it moves into the high 20s after that, with overnight lows of the high teens," he said.

Elton John's jet touched down in Auckland on Thursday after a nine hour and nine minute flight from Honolulu, USA. Photo / Paul Taylor

"In Napier and Hastings on Sunday, we are looking at highs of 27 degrees and a low of 18 and 16 degrees respectively."

James added: "Saturday evening there will be fine weather and fine breaks - nothing too significant to report."

While temperatures may not be enough to Burn Down The Mission (ironically one of Elton's songs), it'll be perfect for the 26,000 lucky enough to secure tickets for the 72-year-old superstar's final show in the Bay.

Elton John's jet touched down in Auckland on Thursday after a nine-hour and nine-minute flight from Honolulu, USA.

The superstar, who won the Oscar for Best Original Song for his song I'm Gonna Love Me Again in his biopic Rocketman, was likely aboard the Bombardier Global Express twin-jet.

In the 28 hours of flight time he's clocked up since first touching down in Napier on February 5, the plane's emitted roughly 120 metric tonnes of carbon (based on a similar large cabin business jet).

That's estimated to be equivalent to the emissions produced by 25,478 cars driven for a year.

However, Elton John has also previously been proactive in making what he says is an "appropriate contribution to carbon footprint", particularly after a controversy when he allowed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to use his private jet.

Elton John fan Christiaan Arns sailed from Auckland to Napier for Saturday's show. Photo / Supplied

Arns said he was stoked that Elton John had made the trip.

"Everyone should be excited for the show – Elton is a bloody legend. It should be real fun. The Mission concert is a lot better than anything we are going to get in Auckland."

After his farewell Hawke's Bay concert, Elton John will make his way back to Auckland performing three shows at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, before beginning the Australia leg of the tour.

Ten tips for the concert

Keep your outfit choice with shoes in mind:

Watch those legs, as 13 people broke bones at Phil Collins in 2019 after a rain shower made things treacherous. Choose shoes with some grip and nothing too tall to ensure you can traverse the grassy and sloped journey to the bathrooms or bar, even after a few wines.

Charge your phone: You'll want to keep your phone topped up to post pictures, share videos, and to Facetime your friend who missed out on tickets. When it comes to finding your ride at the end of the night you don't want to be on 1 per cent, so charge up before you leave or bring a portable charger and cable.

Be weather prepared: Saturday's concert is set to be a pleasant day so pack some sunscreen if you're heading to the concert in the afternoon or early evening as well as a light layer for later.

Beware big hats: While a large sunhat may be perfect for that Instagram picture, it can be a pain for the person behind you if you're in the seated seats. Play by Elton's style book and opt for big sunglasses instead.

Check your surroundings: The seats are quite close together, so be mindful of your neighbour during your excitement. There is also cabling above ground in the seated areas. It is covered but raised, so watch where you step.

Pre-plan transport: Tickets for bus services are now sold out for the concert and with roads closed in the area and parking only available at Anderson Park, planning ahead for transport is vital.

Drink carefully: If you're a little out of practice with the wine side of things, ensure to eat before and during the concert. Food can be brought into the concert but no metal cutlery or knives are allowed. Keep track of your friends and belongings.

And with that in mind, stay hydrated: Bring some sealed bottles of water to sip on throughout the night. Bottles must be new and unopened.

Patience is key: Allow at least 15 minutes to get out after the concert due to crowds funnelling out of the exits on to Church Rd. Once you get on to the driveway things move a bit quicker.

Be a tidy Kiwi: While it's good to have fun in the moment make sure to dispose of rubbish properly or take it home with you.