A 25-year-old Bay of Plenty man has been arrested in Christchurch today in relation to the double homicide in Tauranga on Tuesday 11 February.

The arrest was made at a property in New Brighton and involved Police's Special Tactics Group, Armed Offenders Squad, Armed Response Team and Investigations staff.

Prior to the arrest Police liaised with staff at a school near where the arrest was being made to ensure the staff were aware of the Police activity and that the children were safe.

The Commissioner of Police, Mike Bush, thanks all of the staff involved for their professionalism in bringing this serious incident to a safe conclusion.

While enquiries into the double homicide are ongoing it is believed that the man arrested today and the man shot by Police last night were known to each other.

While we understand events in Tauranga this week have been concerning for the community it is hoped they will be reassured by the arrest today, as the safety of the community is Police's priority.

The arrested man will appear in court in due course.