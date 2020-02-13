Auckland Transport has been warned there be "hell to pay" if traffic is disrupted from construction work on a new cycleway along Tamaki Drive.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Transport Minister Phil Twyford will turn the sod on the $14.4 million cycleway from the end of Quay St to Ngapipi Rd on the seaward side on Sunday.

Orange cones are already in place for the project, which is set to begin construction by the end of the month and take eight months.

The work includes raising a section of Tamaki Drive by half a metre to protect against seasonal flooding from king tides that sometimes forced the road to close.

In order to avoid traffic disruption, AT is planning to reduce the four lanes of traffic to three and operate two lanes into the city during the morning peak from 6am to 10am and two lanes heading east during the evening peak from 3pm to 7pm.

Artist's impression of new Tamaki Drive cycleway. Source / Auckland Transport

Outside of these times, single lanes will operate but additional lanes may be maintained if work allows, AT spokesman Mark Hannan said.

Orakei councillor Desley Simpson said she had received a promise from AT that traffic would flow normally under the system, saying there will be "hell to pay" if there is disruption to the 30,000-plus vehicles who use Tamaki Drive every day.

Residents from the eastern suburbs have already felt the impact of long-running roadworks at the city end of Quay St, which include repairing the seawall, the new Commercial Bay development and street improvements in time for the America's Cup.

Tamaki Drive is Auckland's busiest route for cycling averaging more than 1500 trips a day. The latest project will link the Quay St cycleway to the cycleway east of Ngapipi Rd on Tamaki Drive..

The new two-way separated cycleway will also connect with cycle routes to Glen Innes and Parnell.

The roadworks on Tamaki Drive is just one of nearly 40 road closures relating to roadworks across the city centre over summer causing headaches for motorists and public transport users.

Tamaki Drive under flooding in 2018. Photo / Herald

Nine days ago, it was announced the Wellesley St West intersection would be closed for the best part of a year.



The intersection with Albert St and Mayoral Drive will close on March 1 for work to begin on a new underground rail station as part of the $4.4 billion City Rail Link.

As a result most of the bus services that bring 30,000 people into the city during weekdays will be rerouted from February 23.



The road works on Quay St construction of a $5.3 million cycleway on Victoria St are two of the most visible disruptions earning Auckland the nickname as the "City of Cones".