Crews have contained a large scrub fire near Rolleston in Canterbury.

Four helicopters, six fire appliances and eight tankers battled the blaze, which was reported around 4.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire, which had burnt through 40ha, was now contained.

At one stage the blaze threatened up to 10 homes.

They were still standing, but a hay barn and a double garage were lost, he said.

There looks to be a fire burning just south of Templeton, heading towards Rolleston. Looks very close to SH1 so could potentially cause some problems for those heading home on the road this evening. @PressNewsroom @1NewsNZ @NewshubNZ @lynchinnz @radionz pic.twitter.com/mxkSK7K2Yk — Mitch Redman (@RedmanMitch) February 13, 2020

UPDATE 5:40 PM

SH1 Main South Rd is CLOSED due to a fire on Waterholes Rd. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Detours are currently being put in place please follow directions of emergency services. ^JPhttps://t.co/BKxvyRTozn — NZTA Canterbury/WC (@NZTACWC) February 13, 2020

There are no reports of injuries, police said in a statement.

The intersection between Main South Rd and Waterholes Rd is closed, with police assisting with traffic management near the blaze.

🚒🚒 Fire and Emergency NZ is currently in attendance at a large grass and hedge fire just off SH1 near Rolleston (15... Posted by Fire and Emergency NZ Communication Centres on Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.