Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell has called a meeting to discuss recent gang violence in the city.

Tauranga police are investigating a double homicide and a dramatic police shootout on a public street that left a man dead this week.

It will be facilitated by him and Western Bay of Plenty District mayor Garry Webber, at Baycourt Community & Art Centre, at 7pm on Thursday.

General view of the scene of last night's shooting incident in Tauranga. Photo / Alan Gibson

Western Bay of Plenty area commander, Inspector Clifford Paxton, will provide an update on the current situation and outline the issues contributing to the current spate of violence.

In a media statement, he said he will also discuss the measures police have in place to protect public safety.



Powell said there would be opportunities for people attending to ask questions, or put forward suggestions.

Police search State Highway 2 after a man was shot while fleeing police last night. Photo / Alan Gibson

"I'm very aware that there is a significant level of concern at the way the confrontations between gangs have developed in the Western Bay and the level of violence that has occurred.

"The police's first priority is to keep our community safe and I fully support their efforts," he said.

"This meeting will update the community on what's behind the current situation and what we can do to help."



He added that the meeting is a non-political event, based on the philosophy of kotahitanga – togetherness and collective action.