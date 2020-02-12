A person has been seriously injured in a crash involving a car and tanker south of Auckland early this morning.

Fire crews are at the scene of the collision on Linwood Road in Karaka.

A northern fire communications spokesman said they were called to the crash just before 6am. Initial reports were that the car was on fire, he said.

"One person is trapped and we're working to get that person out at the moment. I'm not sure of their condition yet."

Police said the victim is in a serious condition and that the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

ROAD CLOSED - LINWOOD RD, KARAKA - 6:20AM

Due to a serious crash a section of Linwood Rd, between Batty Rd and Charles Rd, in the Karaka area is now CLOSED. Please avoid this route or allow extra time for diversions around the closure. ^TP pic.twitter.com/NcMlXoRg4W — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) February 12, 2020

Motorists are being told to find an alternative route or to delay travel.

Auckland Transport issued an alert just before 6.30am saying Linwood Rd has been closed between Batty Rd and Charles Rd.

"Please avoid this route or allow extra time for diversions around the closure."

FIRE CREWS ALSO AT HOUSE FIRE IN WEST AUCKLAND

Meanwhile, fire crews are also responding to a house fire on the other side of the city in the suburb of Henderson, in West Auckland.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called out to Brookwood Drive just after 6am.

"It was well alight when we arrived," he said.

A number of cars that were parked near the house were also on fire, he said.

No injuries had been reported and there was no other danger to neighbouring properties.