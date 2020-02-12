A campground is due to be evacuated due to concerns over a large vegetation fire that has been burning since around midnight.

More fire crews and six helicopters are expected at the site near Rārangi, in Marlborough, at first light.

The steep terrain and darkness have meant six fire crews had to contain the blaze from the road and prevent it from jumping the road.

READ MORE:

• Fuel pump left scorched after catching fire at North Shore petrol station

• 'Too early to speculate': Cause of massive Ngongotahā wreckers blaze unknown

• Firefighters battling a large fire in Whitford, South Auckland

• SH4 reopens as large fire near Manunui still burns

Advertisement

While there is no immediate threat to anything or anyone nearby, the Whites Bay campground is being evacuated in case the wind changes.

Port Underwood Rd between Rārangi and Oyster Bay is closed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.