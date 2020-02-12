Podcast 50, and Leighton is once again attacking political correctness. After many years of calling it for what it is, this week he reveals a new low. And how, from the 1980s, it has all come to this.

He touches on Huawei, and a backhander for Mitt Romney, the Senator from Utah.

This week's interview is a must listen. It involves a tragedy in one man's life and how he overcame it.

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast.

