A person with serious injuries has been choppered to hospital after a two-car crash that injured up to eight people Southland.

Emergency services are responding to the serious crash which happened about 5.30pm.

One person is en-route to Kew Hospital via helicopter and "up to eight other people" suffering minor to moderate injuries were treated at the crash site, a St John spokesman said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Five Rivers-Lumsden Highway (State Highway 6) and Mossburn Fiver Rivers Rd in Southland.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Southern shift manager Daniel Reilly said two nearby crews responded to the crash.

"No persons were trapped inside the vehicles," he said.

A local resident told the Herald she saw emergency responders tearing past her house and heard a chopper overhead.

A cordon was in place around the crash while emergency services worked at the scene, she said.

READ MORE:

• Beloved dad James Hargraves killed in crash in Australia, dies in wife's arms

• One dead in Hamilton crash after car hits wall at speed

• Four injured in dramatic crash at Rotorua roundabout

• One dead and another injured in Waikato car crash