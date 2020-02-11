A fuel pump at an Auckland petrol station met a fiery end when it suddenly lit up while a member of the public was filling up tanks on their boat.

Firefighters were called to the Mobil petrol station on the corner of Northcote and Sunnybrae Rds, in the early hours of Sunday, after a report of a fire.

A member of the public was filling tote tanks on a boat, which bumped the battery.

The Waitemata Area Fire Service said crews from Takapuna and Birkenhead were called to the blaze, it said in a post on Facebook.

"A member of the public was filling tote tanks on a boat, which bumped the battery. This arched, causing ignition."

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Petrol station evolution fuels commercial property interest

• Daylight robbery: Man's car stolen at petrol station while fueling up in West Auckland

• Shock at the pump: Car crashes through front door of Auckland service station

"Crews managed to knock it down fast before it had a chance to spread to the roof and surrounding [fuel pumps]."

Fire crews topped the fire from spreading to the roof.

Photographs show only the skeleton of a fuel pump - now completely scorched. The ceiling just above it is jet black and glass and debris are littered on the ground.

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the incident.