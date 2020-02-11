Emergency services are responding to an incident at a property in Omanawa, Tauranga.

Police received a report of a possible firearms incident at McLaren Falls just after 7.30pm on Tuesday, a spokeswoman said.

"Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

"Cordons are in place and a scene guard will be at the property overnight."

About six police cars are at the Falls, as is one ambulance and one fire truck.

Fire and Emergency and St John directed inquiries to police.

More to come.