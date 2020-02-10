The family of missing British tramper Stephanie Simpson are desperate for news from the foot search underway to try and find her today.

The 32-year-old was trekking in Mt Aspiring National Park over the weekend and failed to return when she intended - sparking concerns for her welfare.

Friends earlier told the Herald they had not heard from Simpson since Friday and her family were "really hoping" for news, a spokesperson said today.

"Until they get some news, [the family] are in the dark. Just really hoping we may hear something today from the foot searches," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

"The response to help spread the word to any trampers who have been in the area over the weekend has been very much appreciated.

"The police, search and rescue and friends are all trying very hard for her safe return."

READ MORE:

• Fears for missing Southland tramper

• Fears grow for missing British tramper Stephanie Simpson

• Clues found in search for missing tramper Darren Myers in the Tararua Ranges

• Body of missing tramper Darren Myers found in Tararua Range

Search and rescue crews continued their search for Simpson in the Makaroa area this morning, police said in a statement.

Fox Glacier Alpine cliff rescue team, a search dog and handler, and Wanaka LandSAR volunteers were all involved.

"The search area encompasses Fantail Falls to Mt Brewster, the Brewster Hut and Mt Armstrong track, and also Makarora Valley," the statement said.

"If anyone was on the track over the weekend who stayed in the Cameron Flat area on Friday and may have spoken to Stephanie, or anyone who may have seen her on the track from Fantail Falls to Mt Armstrong, or in Makarora Valley, please let Police know on 105."

Simpson was reported missing at 8.45am on Monday and it was unclear if she was tramping alone.

Advertisement

A close friend of Simpson earlier told the Herald it would have just been "another weekend away tramping" for Simpson.

Her disappearance comes after heavy rain battered areas of Southland and Otago last week, with rising rivers inundating low-lying homes, businesses and farms.

A state of emergency was declared in flooded Southland, where roads were closed and a steady downpour left homes and farms sodden.

The swollen rivers may have also been responsible for the deaths of two trampers who got into trouble while heading into the Mt Aspiring National Park.