New Zealand First MPs have closed ranks ahead of their weekly caucus meeting as the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) gets ready to assess whether or not it will investigate the NZ First Foundation.

A spokesman for the SFO said it was expecting to have the matter referred to them by Police today and would be "assessing the matter after that".

In other words, a decision as to whether or not the SFO would investigate the foundation will be made in due course.

In the meantime, NZ First MPs are giving little away.

They are all back at Parliament today for the first sitting day of the year. Later this morning, they will meet as a caucus.

But coming into Parliament this morning, none spoken to by the Herald would comment in detail about the saga.

Senior NZ First MP and Minister Tracey Martin wouldn't go into much detail, other than to say she was not worried about a potential probe into the NZ First Foundation.

"I was here in 2008 and we were cleared, remember?"

In 2008, NZ First Leader Winston Peters – then Minister of Foreign Affairs – stood aside as the SFO investigated issues to do with party donations.

The SFO said at the time it had no basis for fraud charges to be laid, but questioned remained about possible breaches of electoral law over the non-disclosure of donations.

Martin went on to say she has had "nothing to do with this" when asked about the recent NZ First Foundation saga.

"So from my perspective, it's a process, they will go through it, I'll keep doing my job until they finish their process."

Late last year, Stuff reported at the NZ First Foundation appeared to have hidden political donations worth almost half a million dollars between April 2017 and March last year.

Many of these apparent donations to the foundation did not appear on the party's electoral returns.

The Electoral Commission said at the time it was looking into the matter.

Yesterday, the Commission said it was referring the matter to the Police; the Police said it was referring the matter to the SFO.

In response to this, NZ First Leader Winston Peters said the party would review the way it handles its party donations.

After for details of this review, Martin said she did not know.

"I am no longer the deputy leader or at that level of the party."

NZ First's deputy leader Fletcher Tabuteau would not comment when asked about a potential SFO probe.

Neither would MP Mark Patterson.

But Shane Jones, Regional Economic Development Minister, told the Herald: "We're in a process and it's a statutory process."

"The SFO are now engaged, it's a statutory process so that has a life of its own.

"I'm not possessed of any information or knowledge about how the party and the President might review the treatment of donations."

He said New Zealand First would work with the "keepers of the process".

Jones said how the party planned to change the way it handles party donations is a matter for the NZ First President.