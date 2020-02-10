Police are appealing for anyone who might have stayed in the Cameron Flat area over the weekend to get in touch as crews continue to search for missing British tramper Stephanie Simpson.

The 32-year-old went tramping in the Mt Aspiring National Park over the weekend, attempting to trek the challenging four-hours to Brewster Hut and then move on to Blue Pools on Saturday.

But she failed to show up to her landscaping job on Sunday and none of her friends has heard from her since Friday.

READ MORE:

• Fears for missing Southland tramper

• Tramper rescued from Cape Brett after sustaining knee injury

• Poorly-prepared trampers blasted after Southern Alps rescue

Advertisement

A helicopter was searching yesterday evening, police said in a statement this morning.

The Fox Glacier Alpine cliff rescue team, a search dog and handler, and Wanaka LandSAR volunteers would continue their search shortly.

"The search area encompasses Fantail Falls to Mt Brewster, the Brewster Hut and Mt Armstrong track, and also Makarora Valley," the statement said.

"If anyone was on the track over the weekend who stayed in the Cameron Flat area on Friday and may have spoken to Stephanie, or anyone who may have seen her on the track from Fantail Falls to Mt Armstrong, or in Makarora Valley, please let Police know on 105."