A crash involving at least three vehicles on Auckland's Harbour Bridge has caused major delays for commuters.
The collision - which was reported to police at 5.46pm - blocked the second of five lanes heading north over the bridge for about an hour.
It was cleared around 6.40pm but the NZ Transport Agency is still warning commuters to expect delays as traffic clears.
Auckland Transport earlier warned of a "serious incident" causing delays for northbound buses.
Pictures from the scene show two cars appear to be involved along with a motorbike. However, a police spokeswoman believed the collision involved only two vehicles, including the motorbike.