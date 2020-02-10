A crash involving at least three vehicles on Auckland's Harbour Bridge has caused major delays for commuters.

The collision - which was reported to police at 5.46pm - blocked the second of five lanes heading north over the bridge for about an hour.

It was cleared around 6.40pm but the NZ Transport Agency is still warning commuters to expect delays as traffic clears.

Auckland Transport earlier warned of a "serious incident" causing delays for northbound buses.

NORTHBOUND SERVICE DISRUPTIONS



Please be advised, due to a serious incident delays are to be expected for all bus routes travelling northbound across the Auckland Harbour Bridge. pic.twitter.com/28dL8gfreq — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) February 10, 2020

Pictures from the scene show two cars appear to be involved along with a motorbike. However, a police spokeswoman believed the collision involved only two vehicles, including the motorbike.