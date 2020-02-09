A Singaporean tourist who was driving on the wrong side of the road when he caused a crash which left a Queenstown woman dead has been ordered to pay almost $30,000 in reparation.

Dalbert Tin, 29, was driving a rental car towards central Queenstown in Frankton Rd on January 14, when it crossed the centreline, struck a motorcyclist and hit Noelene Tait's car head on.

Tait, 84, died at the scene, the motorcyclist, Glen Cherry, of Cromwell, sustained serious leg injuries and Tin's wife — who was sleeping in the passenger seat — was also hurt.

He appeared in Queenstown District Court for sentencing today after earlier pleading guilty to three charges when he appeared before Judge Russell Walker in the Queenstown District Court on January 27.

Noelene Tait, 84, was killed in the crash.

They are careless driving causing Tait's death, careless driving causing injury to Cherry and careless driving causing injury to Mei Chiee Koo, 30.

In court today, Judge Brandts-Giesen disqualified Tin for 15 months, and ordered that he must not drive in New Zealand again until he has completed a driving test.

Tin was ordered to pay $7390 reparation to Tait's family for funeral expenses, and $2000 for emotional harm.

He was also ordered to pay $15,450 reparation to Cherry, and $4000 for emotional harm.

He must pay reparation of $8000 immediately, two-thirds to Cherry and the balance to Tait's family.

The total sum is $28,840, and the remaining reparation must be paid at a rate of $300 a month.

Prosecuting Constable Dan Andrew said at the previous court hearing Tin was driving a rental car at 70kmh, when he crossed the centre line and into the path of Cherry, who "took evasive action by turning hard left".

A lack of space between Tin's car and the roadside bank meant Cherry could not avoid a collision.

Tin's car struck him on the right leg, causing him to somersault over his handlebars on to the road.

Tin's vehicle then collided head-on with Tait's car. Neither vehicle showed any signs of braking before impact.

Tait died at the scene.

Koo was thrown forwards, sustaining leg injuries and abdominal pain.

The defendant told police he "did not know why he was in the opposite lane", Const Andrew said.

Judge Walker continued Tin's bail and remanded him for sentencing on February 10.

Tin was visiting New Zealand with his wife on a tourist visa.

The crash scene. Image / Otago Daily Times

Tait was an early member of the Arrow Miners Band and was formerly a nurse at then Kew Hospital in Invercargill.

Long-time friend Peter Doyle, of Queenstown, said the violinist was one of the original members of the Arrowtown-based Arrow Miners Band.

She had lived in Queenstown about 30 years, having moved from Invercargill, where she was a long-time nurse at Kew Hospital, now Southland Hospital.

Irish music was "her big deal" and she often performed at the Fork and Tap's Irish music nights on Wednesdays, and was a regular entertainer at the Bupa and Abbeyfield retirement homes.

"She was a hard thing because, although she was 84, she used to say, 'I'm going to go down and do something for the oldies'," Doyle said.

"She was probably bloody older than most of them there."