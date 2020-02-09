A person has died following a collision between a truck and train in the Waimakariri district this morning.

The truck and train collided in Flaxton near Rangiora.

Police are at the scene.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell told Star News 96 people, thought to be train passengers, are being assessed at the scene of the crash.

However, none of them appear to be injured, he said.

"We had ambulance officers assess 96 patients," St John said.

The condition of the driver of the vehicle is still not known.

The crash was reported at about 7.30am along Mulcocks Rd in Flaxton, Waimakariri.

"Police are not yet in a position to confirm the nature of injuries," a spokesperson said.

"The serious crash unit has been notified.

"The cycle lane is currently closed and people are advised to avoid the area if possible."

The Mulcocks Rd train crossing has flashing light signals but does not have barrier arms and motorists were urged to take care.

- additional reporting Star News