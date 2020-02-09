The Ministry is strongly recommending that people in self-isolation due to NZ's response to coronavirus register with Healthline by calling 0800 358 5453.

Since registration went live on Friday, nobody spoken to has met the clinical criteria for coronavirus or has been advised to visit a GP.

Those calling with be asked for contact information, as well as health and welfare - such as access to food and medications. Healthline will regularly call back over the 14 days to check on how those in isolation are going.

You do not need to self-isolate if you have been exposed to someone who has been to mainland China, but you do need to self-isolate if you have been exposed to a confirmed case to the virus.

Advertisement

Calls to Healthline are up 25 per cent from this time last year. SInce December, 1585 have called to ask about coronavirus.

"Those calling are mostly wanting to know about self isolation and what that means as well as our information on the virus in general."

Self-isolation means avoiding sitautions when you might be around other people or may have face-to-face contact with someone within 1m for 15 minutes.

Andrew Slater, CEO of Healthline's National Telehealth, directed people to the Ministry Of Health website for all the up to date information.

Since February 7 until midnight last night, Healthline said there had been 1585 people who have identified themselves. However not all of those that have called the line have identified themselves and have instead remained anonymous, so the number of calls is much higher.

Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing and that person has recently been to mainland China or has been in contact with a confirmed case.

Healthline updates its information as often as it receives updates from the Ministry, who is updating its information daily.

Self-registration of those in self-isolation has been available since Friday.

Advertisement

The number of those calling Healthline to register is climbing, but it is a voluntary process.

"We think it's on the individuals and they should call us and clarify if they need to self-isolate or not," Slater said.

More than 450 staff are employed at Healthline answering the phones, some are working extra shifts and others are being trained up to handle the increase in call volumes.

"We'll be able to answer these inquiring and queries for as long as it takes...for as long as it's an issue in the community."

Healthline has received concerned calls from people who believe someone they know should be self-isolating. Those that call with this issue are advised to speak to the person in question about their travel. There is currently no number to call to "report" those who someone believes should be in self-isolation.