A Fire in a tree farm west of Bulls is spreading fast, with a food business and a forestry block under threat.

Seven helicopters are either at the 30 hectare Fire, or on the way, and 11 Fire appliances and three water tankers have already been sent since the alarm was raised at 3.50pm, Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Daniel Nicholson said.

The Fire is between Pukepapa Rd extension and Brandon Hall Rd and was threatening the Santoft forest and Farmland Foods, Nicholson said.

"The Fire is not contained and is spreading fast ... everyone's been evacuated from the [at risk] area."

Advertisement

Others should stay away, he said.

Fire crews from Bulls, Marton, Whanganui and Sanson had been sent to help.