Japan's health minister said another 41 passengers on the stricken cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, have been diagnosed with coronavirus — bringing the total to 61.

Yesterday, the Herald reported that a Kiwi onboard Diamond Princess had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Mfat and Japanese health officials, no more Kiwis have been diagnosed with the virus.

Some passengers are seen on the Diamond Princess covering their faces as the cruise ship is anchored at Yokohama Port. Photo / AP

The nationalities of the 41 the newly diagnosed passengers onboard the cruise ship are 21 from Japan, eight from the US, five from Australia, five from Canada, one from Argentina and one from Britain.

Japanese health officials said that none of the newly diagnosed patients were displaying severe symptoms of the virus.

Japanese authorities have tested 273 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a former passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong last month, tested positive for the virus.

"The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 tested positive," Kato told reporters.

"Today they will be sent to hospitals in several prefectures, and we are now preparing for that." "In total, out of 273 specimens, 61 tested positive," he added.

There are more than 3700 passengers and crew on the ship, which has been off Japan's coast since Monday evening.

New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) said it was giving consular assistance to the sick Kiwi.

Mfat would not provide any further information about the person besides saying they were one of 13 New Zealanders on the ship.

Yesterday, it was confirmed 20 people were infected with the coronavirus.

"[Those infected] include four Japanese guests, one guest from Taiwan, two Americans, two Canadians and one guest from New Zealand," a Carnival Cruise spokesman said yesterday.

They were being taken to the hospital immediately by local public health authorities for further tests and treatment. Most were in their 60s and 70s.

At this stage, it is not known if anymore Kiwis on the cruise ship have been infected with the virus.

(2/2)All guests & crew will remain onboard under quarantine in Yokohama for at least 14 days, as required by health authorities. Guests continue to have complimentary internet and phone use to stay in contact with loved ones. Further updates found here: https://t.co/LQUwWxsUDy — Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) February 5, 2020

The Diamond Princess left Jakarta on a 15-night round trip on January 20.

The ship would now remain in Yokohama under quarantine for at least 14 days.

"The health and safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority. We continue to work closely with the Japan Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures while ensuring the comfort of our guests," the Carnival Cruise spokesman said.

"Guests will continue to be provided with complimentary internet and telephone to use in order to stay in contact with their family and loved ones, and the ship's crew is working to keep all guests comfortable."

Officials in protective suits talk near the cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at the Yokohama Port in Yokohama. Photo / AP

In the latest update, passengers were told in a captain's announcement that clusters of guests may be allowed out of their rooms for periods at a time.

It is welcome news for many on board who have been holed up in their cabins for the last few days.

"Masks will be delivered to your staterooms today as we are negotiating with Japanese quarantine officials to allow small groups of guests to spend some time on the open decks to get some fresh air," the statement said.

Whether or not passengers will be allowed out of their rooms will be known soon.

At the moment, at least 677 people have been killed by the new strand of coronavirus and there are at least 30,984 confirmed cases.