Police are at the scene of a fatal crash in Hamilton after a car hit a brick wall at speed.

The body of the deceased driver remains trapped in the car.

The crash happened on Old Farm Rd at the intersection with Nottingham Drive. A blue tarpaulin covers the car.

Eight police cars and an ambulance remain at the scene.

Advertisement

A bystander who witnessed the crash told the Herald he saw the car drive at speed toward a brick wall and crash into it.

Waikato Police road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said police are in the early stages of a scene examination into the single-car crash.

A bystander who witnessed the crash told the Herald he saw the car drive at speed toward a brick wall and crash into it.

The wall borders a park adjoining Marist Rugby fields in Hamilton East.