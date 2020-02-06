A boat has caught fire in Soldiers Bay on Auckland's North Shore.

Fire and Emergency crews were heading out to scene after being called out by police about 2.55pm.

A spokeswoman said one fire crew on the shore could see the vessel, but they were waiting for the Police Deodar vessel to arrive to get to the boat.

She said the extent of the fire wouldn't be known until they could get out on to the water and up close to the boat.

A police spokeswoman said calls reported the vessel was a moored tug-boat, about 500m from shore.

She said it appeared no one was on board and it seemed to have been moored there "for quite some time".