Wuhan coronavirus evacuees are being housed in campervans at the Whangaparāoa military base, the Herald understands.

One evacuee Lily Gao, 34, said in a text message to her husband Gregory Kim after arriving at the base: "We are staying at a van".

Gao said she was also unable to charge her mobile phone, and ended the message with "I love you and I miss you".

Pictures sent by Vodafone to show they have set up cellsites on wheels to provide evacuees with mobile coverage, also show caravans in the background.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.

Kim said he was worried about the living conditions, and had not been able to contact his wife - who is 6-months pregnant and had travelled with their 2-year-old daughter.

"They are staying in a van and probably share common facilities like showers," Kim said.

"I am not sure even whether they have power to charge their phones, or if they are being treated like a member of the army."

Kim said the last time he heard from his wife was before midnight, and "worried a lot about her and baby's situation".

Yesterday, a ministry spokesman said the base was chosen due to its size, location and access to medical facilities.

Evacuees will receive daily medical checks while in isolation.

Commercial contractors will provide food for those in quarantine, and generators, increased broadband and cellular capability had also been installed.

The spokesman said outdoor furniture and play area for children would be provided.