An Auckland company director has been fined $14,400 for using illegal migrant labour in a business specialising in steel beams.

Linan Sun, the sole director of Ace Steel Beam Limited, was charged and fined for breaches of the Immigration Act 2009 following an Immigration New Zealand (INZ) investigation.

Stephen Vaughn, INZ's general manager verification and compliance, said the prosecution was the result of an investigation launched by the agency into the company's employment practices in October 2018.



"Following an investigation and site visit, INZ discovered four people working illegally for the business. Two were on visitor visas, and the other two were unlawfully in the country," he said.

"Immigration laws are clear. People on visitor visas are not entitled to work in New Zealand, and people wanting to work here must hold a work visa. It is illegal for employers to breach these rules."

Vaughan said the prosecution sent a clear message to employers about the risks of using illegal labour.

The company was fined $1800 for six charges, $10,800 in total for allowing migrants to work illegally in NZ.

Sun was convicted on four charges of aiding and abetting and fined $900 on each charge.

The Court commented during the sentencing that company directors involved in illegal actions should not escape liability.

Vaughn urged anyone who was aware of the illegal use of labour to contact the MBIE Service Centre 0800 20 90 20, or to report it anonymously to Crimestoppers online or on 0800 555 111.